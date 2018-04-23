

Photo by Andy Lovat



After the penultimate series of matches Kelburne and Edinburgh University are still favourites to retain their respective men’s and women’s National League 1 titles.





Kelburne are still in line for their 14th consecutive league title after seeing off Edinburgh University 3-1 at Peffermill. The result leaves the Paisley side five points ahead of second placed Grange but with one game more played.



Despite the score line there was little between the teams in terms of possession and pressure, but a hat-trick of penalty corner conversions by Josh Cairns proved to be the catalyst that took the three points to Paisley.



Four goals from Irish striker Frank Ryan ensured that Grange kept up their challenge for the title with an 8-2 win over Uddingston. The outcome was never in doubt when the Edinburgh side went into a commanding three goal lead, the scoring was opened by Cammie Fraser who had just returned from the Commonwealth Games, Ryan and Luke Cranney. Uddingston pulled one back through Brad Hughes but Ryan struck again at a penalty corner to restore the three goal advantage by the interval.



The avalanche continued in the second half as Grange added another four, Ryan scored another two while youngster Jacob Tweedie also added two with Tom Hyndman getting a consolation for the Uddingston.



Western Wildcats recovered their winning form with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Grove Menzieshill on Tayside. It was a ding-dong tussle, Albert Rowling and Olly James put the home side ahead on two occasions but Owen Jenkings-Garcia and Rob Harwood replied for Wildcats. However, the points were finally clawed into the possession of the Auchenhowie side with a strike by Andrew McConnell with just three minutes left. The result virtually assures the Wildcats of a top four place with two games left.



Clydesdale started strongly against Hillhead with two early goals from Struan Walker, the first was a powerful shot which deflected in off a defender`s stick, that was followed by a rebound volley fired home after Paddy Longergan`s initial shot was blocked by the Hillhead keeper. Michael Delaney pulled one back for Hillhead but Walker completed his hat-trick before the interval with a tap in at the back post. The Titwood-based side finished the half 4-1 ahead following a penalty corner conversion by Chris McFadden.



Danny Cain converted another penalty corner with a reverse stick strike for 5-1 but Ross Jamieson pulled another back for Hillhead. The final Clydesdale goal came from Sam Hayes who dribbled along the base-line and forced the ball under the keeper from a tight angle.



Dundee Wanderers moved out of the relegation zone after seeing off bottom side Inverleith 2-0, Bobby Ralph and Callum Ross were on target.



Edinburgh University have all but retained the National League 1 championship after beating bottom side Kelburne 12-0. The students are now five points ahead of second placed Clydesdale Western with only two games remaining.



Once again striker Sophie Maunder was in lethal form with four goals, there were also two each for Zara Malseed, Hanna McKie and Ella Watt while Louise Campbell and Lara Tomkins also scored.



Milne Craig Clydesdale Western confirmed their second place in the table with a 3-1 away win at Hillhead with Lexi Sabatelli, Millie Steiger and Heather Howie on target.



Meanwhile, Wildcats are still in third spot after a goalless draw with Grove Menzieshill on Tayside. The visitors had the chance to take all three points but wasted two open play chances, while Grove Menzieshill spurned two late penalty corner opportunities, the result was a share of the points in the end.



In the last fixture of the day GHK won a close match against Grange with a 3-2 victory at home, a vital penultimate weekend win for the Glasgow side.



There’s more matches to come on Women’s National League 1 with a Sunday of contests as the season reaches its conclusion.





21 April 2018 at Old Anniesland, Glasgow. Scottish League Division 1 match – GHK v Grange – Photo by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release