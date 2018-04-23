

Beeston celebrate a goal. Credit David Kissman



Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference North champions Beeston drew first blood in the promotion play-offs with victory over Conference West champions Stourport on Sunday.





It was a narrow 1-0 win for Beeston with Rosy Stephens scoring the only goal of the game from open play with two minutes of the first half remaining.



That puts them at the top of the table on day one, with the other game between Hampstead & Westminster and Slough ending in a 1-1 draw.



Joyce Esser nudged Hampstead in front after just five minutes but the Investec Women’s Conference East champions couldn’t hang on with Lizzy Totten equalising for relegation-threatened Premier Division outfit Slough just after the break.



But it’s still all to play for with the play-offs coming to a conclusion at the Finals Weekend in London next week.



In the relegation play-offs, Southgate took a huge step towards survival as the Investec Women’s Conference East side added to their three points with a valuable draw against Cannock of Conference West. Ruth Graham scored for Cannock and Caitlin Wales replied for Southgate.



