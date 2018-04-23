

Univ of Nottingham celebrate a goal. Credit Andy Smith



Sevenoaks took a first step towards securing top flight hockey next year with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Conference East champions Oxted in the Men’s Hockey League promotion play-offs on Sunday.





Sevenoaks, who finished the season second from bottom in the top tier, had to come from behind with Jason Ellis-Woodley giving Oxted an early lead before Tim Warrington levelled the scores.



Thomas Rhodes then put Oxted back in front just after the break but strikes from Michael Shelton and Duncan Parnis gave Sevenoaks the win.



Conference North champions the University of Nottingham also had to come from behind against Conference West champions the University of Exeter.



Sam Hooper slotted home from a penalty corner for Exeter after 12 minutes but second half goals from Luke Hudson and Adam Laitt saw Nottingham grab the win. The deciding games will be played at the Finals Weekend in London next week.



Elsewhere, Deeside Ramblers have been relegated from Conference North after losing both of their relegation play-off games, their latest defeat being a 5-1 loss at the hands of Old Georgians on Sunday.



James Tindall led the scoring for Old Georgians with a brace and they will avoid relegation if they can beat Cheltenham next weekend.



England Hockey Board Media release