

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Racing Club de France got the draw they needed against CA Montrouge to ensure they top the French regular season table and earn a European spot once again.





Timothee Clement scored a hat trick for Montrouge, opening the scoring in the 3-3 draw only for Niko Martin-Brisac to level the game at 1-1.



It advanced to 2-2 by the end of the third quarter with Jean-Laurent Kieffer on the mark for RCF before Martin-Brisac and Clement exchanged goals in the closing quarter.



The draw was enough to move Racing level with Saint Germain on points in the table and top by virtue of a single goal on goal difference.



Saint Ger had completed their regular season schedule already with this game for RCF originally meant to be played on March 17.



Saint Germain had given themselves a chance at winning the title when they beat Racing 3-2 in their last outing a couple of weeks to go but they needed a favour which did not come through. They both now advance to the playoff stages of the competition.



Euro Hockey League media release