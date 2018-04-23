Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women’s hockey World Cup: England players to vote on social media activity

Published on Monday, 23 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 44
By Rod Gilmour



England defender Giselle Ansley says that the team will vote on whether they remain on social media or turn off Twitter and Instagram altogether during the Vitality women’s World Cup.



While Sophie Bray netted a sublime hat-trick as England ended with bronze, New Zealand beat Australia to announce themselves as contenders for this summer’s big event in London.

England women will now decide on whether to replicate their Olympic success by shielding themselves from the outside world or continue boosting the team’s popularity or hockey’s showpiece event, as they bid to win the event for the first time.

“We downgraded a bit on match day,” said Ansley of their Gold Coast plans. “That was to make some kind of bubble around us like Rio. This is a new squad and a new team and we have to find what works for us.”

The squad relaxed the social media rule for last summer’s EuroHockey Championships, where they finished with bronze. At the Commonwealth Games, the decision was taken to turn off social media on game days only.

“The world’s moved on in two years,” joked women’s captain Alex Danson.

Given that the England women’s cricketers decided against social media activity during their World Cup tilt – after consulting with their hockey counterparts – it is likely that Kerry’s side could do the same.

Ansley added: “We’ll have plenty of conversations about it. It won’t be shared but we’ll make a decision on what we end up doing.”

The Hockey Paper

