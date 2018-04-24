Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia is delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Crane to the position as Manager - High Performance Unit.





Crane joins Hockey Australia after previous roles within rugby union with the Western Force, NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia (previously known as the Australian Rugby Union).



He was the Team Manager for Super Rugby outfit Western Force and General Manager for National Rugby Championship club Perth Spirit from 2015 to 2017 where he oversaw the off-field planning and coordination for the High Performance department.



He also previously worked in Game Development with the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia.



Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said: “We are delighted to have an administrator of Adam’s calibre joining our organisation.



“Adam has vast experience in high performance planning and strategy, having worked within the sporting industry for the past decade and will be a valuable addition.”



Crane will be based full-time with the High Performance Unit in Perth at the Perth Hockey Stadium and has commenced in the role immediately.



Hockey Australia media release