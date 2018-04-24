By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Former champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt’s target was to finish in the top three in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





But the Sports School struggled in the last few matches and are fifth in the 10-team Division One league with 14 points from eight matches.



They will wrap up the fixtures against last year’s league champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium today.



BJSS coach Lokman Yahya said they started off well in the league but it was unfortunate that they could not maintain their winning form in the league.



“Two defeats to SSTMI-Thunderbolt (2-0) and SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PJ (3-2) were the downfall of my team,” said Lokman.



“Last year, we finished third in Division One but this season we can only finish in fifth place, which is not good for us.



“Most of the teams are much stronger this season and we need to buck up in the knockout stage.



“I want my players to get a win over MBPJ tomorrow.



“MBPJ are no pushovers so the challenge will be on us to get the better of them,” said Lokman.



Eight teams – six from Division One and the top two from Division Two – will feature in the quarter-finals on May 2.



The Division One teams to play in the quarter-finals are league champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt, Anderson-Thunderbolt, Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt, SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ, BJSS-Thunderbolt and MBPJ.



The Division Two teams are Penang State School Council (MSSPP)-Penang State Hockey Association (PSHA) and Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Warriors.



The draw for the quarter-finals will be held today after the two Division One league matches.



