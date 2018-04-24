

Photo by Mark Pugh



A terrific day of youth hockey at the U16 Club Cup saw GHK win the girls’ cup and Grange win the boys’ competition.



Boys:



The opening match of the Under 16’s Club Cup was the Boys was on Pitch 1 which saw Inverleith get off to a good start with a win over Western Wildcats. There was a minute’s applause before the match for Julian Coyle who sadly passed away. The opening goal went to Western Wildcats and it came after good pressure from Inverleith. But a long ball from Wildcats was finished off in style. Inverleith’s equaliser was a cracking top corner goal by Charlie Jack just before half time. Jack gave Inverleith the lead with a reverse strike before another reverse strike to make it 3-1. Jack scored his fourth of the match after he pounced on a good save by Wildcats keeper to finish.



The second match was all play with Highland v Inverleith equally as strongminded to gain victory. This was seen firstly by the Highland side, with captain Ian McFadden scoring from a penalty corner, bringing the score to 1-0 in the first 3 minutes. However, Inverleith fought back a minute later with Charlie Jack striking right into the back of the net. Highland scored their second goal, this time Aidan McCann bringing the game to 1-2 as the Hooter goes for half time. The second half saw plenty of actions, goals were just cutting too short, with defence staying strong on both side. It was not till the 29th minute that saw Inverleith score the equaliser with another shot from Charlie Jack, bringing the scoreboard to a draw, ending the game 2-2.



From the opening minutes, it was clear Highland v Western Wildcats was going to be an interesting Club Cup match to watch. 4 minutes in saw captain Ian McFadden perform a drag flick, scoring right into the goal. The second goal for the Highland team came on the 19th minute with Alastair Douglas dribbling right into the D, striking with a reverse stick. Western Wildcats did not take this performance well and fought back, with a great strike from a penalty corner bringing the game to 2-1 to Highland. The Wildcats proceeded to keep fighting scoring with 40 seconds left on the clock. With the final few seconds counting down, Highland gained a corner right on the hooter. Everyone was on their toes at this point, both equally determined to win, Highland strike, however the keeper had a fantastic save keeping the score even and finishing the game in a 2-2 draw.



Pitch 2 saw this action unravel between the two Edinburgh sides, Grange and Watsonians. Grange managed to gain a penalty corner in the first 10 minutes with Lucas Grubb striking straight and bringing Grange into a 1-0 lead. It did not take long for a second penalty corner to be gained for Grange, this time Captain Jamie Croll bringing the team into a 2-0 lead. Watsonians started to show fight, gaining a goal for the side by Ted Porter, however this was not enough for the Watsonians, ending the game 2-1 to Grange.



In the final few games of the day, Grange stepped up and played Perthshire on Pitch 1. In the opening minutes, it was clear that Grange were determined to win this match, with Lucas Grubb striking from a penalty corner bringing the game to 1-0. The game tired throughout, with chances from both teams on goals, however just falling short or wide, causing the score to remain 1-0, going into half time. However, this game quickly picked up pace in the final 10 minutes with goals from Grange’s Oliver Paterson, David Macrae and Max Bargeton, finishing the game for a 4-0 victory for Grange.



The final game of the day was Perthshire v Watsonians. The game started slow, with great defence from both sides, leading the score at half time as 0-0. However, the action really kicked off in the second half, with Watsons stepping up to the plate in the 23rd minute with Andrew Hill scoring a belter of a shot, straight into the goal. Perthshire did not take this goal lightly with them fighting back in the final few minutes of the game with Evan Johnston bring in the goal, bring the end score of the match to a 1-1 draw.







Girls:



The battle for the Club Cup win was on for the two Edinburgh rivals, Grange v CALA. With many shots on goal, the keepers were proving difficult to get past for both sides. Both teams stayed focused and held strong defences, resulting in 0-0 at half time. The second half saw the play stronger than before, however it was the commitment of the goalkeepers that was making it unsuccessful goal wise for both sides. A very good match, the score ending in a 0-0 draw.



Grange v GHK, from the get go was one filled with action and strong determination. Ellie Mackenzie started off the action with the opening goal of the match, bringing Grange into a 1-0 lead. The game was back and forth, with both teams having a chance of goal and just falling wide, however it was the second half which saw all the action. Just after half time saw a short corner for GHK, allowing Lucy Williamson to step up and strike a fantastic shot, straight into the goal. Grange fought back with Emma Fraser beating the goalie in a one-on-one play, scoring right into the back of the net. GHK showed their strong determination on the 29th minute, with Lucy Williamson against striking the ball into the D, with Anna Smith finishing it off, taking the overall score to this game a 2-2 draw.



Fjordhus Reivers v Watsonians was destined to see both teams come out fighting and put on a show for Club Cup victory. There was strikes for both side however, the keepers were quick on their toes and were not letting any goals pass them. This proved difficult for both teams who ended the first half goalless. The scoreboard remained the same in the second half, with plenty of chances but a strong defence on both sides. A lot of skills were displayed, however it just wasn’t enough and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.



Victory was declared for Watsonians in their battle against Clydesdale with a 3-0 win. The opening goal was in the first 4 minutes, with a cracking shot for Emily Simmers, quickly followed in the 8th minute with Heather Taylor getting it right, bring the score to 2-0. Clydesdale tried to fight back but it was Watsonians who managed to keep their cool, with Rhona Craig scoring the final goal of the match on the 25th minute. Overall, a great game for Watsonians.



Clydesdale provided great pressure however, Erin Lawrence, goalkeeper to Fjordhus Reivers provided great keeping denying entry into their goal. Holly Shepherd brought in the first goal of the game, 8 minutes in with a fantastic strike from top D. There was a great build up throughout this game with a cross in, and Molly Turnbull scoring from deflection. By half time, the score sat at 2-0 to the Fjordhus Reivers, however they came out determined to gain more goals for their scoreboard. This proved the case as the 22nd minute saw Meghan Campbell score a fantastic shot on her reverse stick, going straight into the net. The final goal came two minutes later, with a fantastic drive into the D and crossed to Molly Turnbull who executed the goal perfectly and admirable. This brought the overall success of the game to a 4-0 victory for Fjordhus Reivers.



There was an intense atmosphere between GHK and CALA going into the deciding final match, as there can only be one winner for Club Cup 2018. GHK strike in the opening 4 minutes with a solo run from Ava Smith, passing multiple players to lift the ball past the keeper, scoring a flawless shot. CALA fought back a minute later with a great goal from Ellie Rutherford. As the second half started, the intensity was at an all-time high with the score sat at 1-1. However, a short corner for GHK saw Lucy Williamson strike straight from the top D, bringing the game to 2-1 and an overall win for GHK making them the winners of the tournament.



Scottish Hockey Union media release