

Gary Maitles flies through the air to score for Kelburne – photo by Duncan Gray



The destiny of the first division titles will have to wait until next weekend, both Bromac Kelburne and Edinburgh University have a two-point lead at the top of the men`s and women`s League table respectively, but the celebrations will have to endure for another week.





Grange`s 4-2 win over Hillhead today in a catch-up fixture kept the Edinburgh side`s interest in the championship, but they are still a crucial two points adrift of champions Kelburne.



Although Frank Ryan opened for the Edinburgh side in the second minute, the gitters seemed to take over as it was Hillhead who reached the interval 2-1 ahead. However, Grange dominated the second half, Luke Cranney equalised with a direct shot at a penalty corner, then James Nairn put Grange 3-2 in front with an open play strike. In the closing stages Grange keeper Nathan Doherty saved from the spot, then Joe Waterston secured the crucial three points with a fourth goal.



Meanwhile on Tayside Western Wildcats secured their top four spot with a 2-1 victory over Dundee Wanderers. It did not look so promising for Wildcats` coach Harry Dunlop when the home side held a single goal advantage at the interval.



Wildcats levelled when Andrew McConnell converted a cross from Nikki Homfray, then with six minutes left the same player put his side 2-1 ahead with a powerful drag flick at a penalty corner. However, that was not the end of the drama, Wildcats` keeper Gavin Sommerville was called upon to save from the spot, then in the closing moments Wanderers failed to take advantage of two overtime penalty corners.



Grove Menzieshill returned to winning ways today with a narrow 3-2 win over Uddingston at Tayside but the third placed side had to recover from a single goal deficit at half-time, Brad Hughes scored for the Lanarkshire side from a late penalty corner. The Taysiders recovered their composure with a double from Albert Rowling and Jamie Carnegie getting the other, Jacky Tran replied for Uddingston.



Both Clydesdale and Edinburgh University remain in mid-table after they drew 2-2 at Titwood. Aidan Black opened for the home side after a neat passing move with Danny Cain. The students then levelled by the interval through Peter McKnight at a quick break.



A driving run by Gordon Amour set up Sean Stewart to put Edinburgh 2-1 ahead, but Clydesdale rallied and Struan Walker smashed in a penalty corner for a share of the points.







Women’s National League 1 saw a battle between Grange and Hillhead, sharing six goals, ending the match in a 3-3 draw. This adds to the intensity as both teams are currently neck-in-neck in the league table.



Edinburgh University came to Titwood only needing a draw to clinch the women`s first division crown, but instead fell 2-0 to a well-drilled Milne Craig Clydesdale Western outfit.



The script began to fall apart in only five minutes when Ali Howie, just returned from the Gold Coast, drove into the Edinburgh circle, her initial progress was blocked but she recovered to turn and fire a low shot into the net. Worse was to follow in the opening minute of the second half, Emma McGregor went unchallenged into the circle and calmly slipped the ball past the advancing keeper.



The champions proceeded to pile on the pressure, but the Western defence remained solid and repulsed no fewer than seven penalty corners and several other open play chances. Edinburgh coach Sam Judge gambled by replacing her keeper with an additional outfield player, but still that failed to produce any results.



Wildcats went to Tayside and came away with a 4-1 victory over a youthful Dundee Wanderers and consequently consolidated their third place in table. It was 2-1 for the Wildcats at the interval, Megan Cox and McKenzie Bell were on target with a penalty corner reply from Emily Dark. Wildcats added to their lead after the interval through Molly Godfrey and Catriona Booth from the spot later in the game.



Scottish Hockey Union media release