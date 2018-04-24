Shane Legerton of Defence Force and Kristin Thompson of Paragon were the toast of their respective teams enroute to claiming the men and women Open titles in the three-day University of the West Indies Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament at the UWI Sport and Physical Education Centre SPEC, St Augustine on Sunday night.





In the men’s final, Legerton scored a pair of goals in the fifth and 21st minutes, while Javon Woodward (17th), Mickel Pierre (34th) and Shaquille Daniel (40th) added one each to lead Defence Force past Fatima 5-3. Jordan Vieira, who ended the competition with the most goals (12) scored twice for Fatima as well in the seventh and 32nd, and Roshane Hamilton, the other in the 25th.



The women’s decider was all about Thompson as she netted a handful, in the third, eighth, 16th, 26th and 36th minutes while her older sibbling, Danielle Thompson got a double (18th and 34th) and Alanna Lewis, one, in the 24th in Paragon’s 8-4 defeat of Ventures.



Krizia Layne led Ventures with a hat-trick in the eighth, 21st and 24th to end with the most goals 15th, and Lidsay Williams, the other in the 23rd.



Results



UWI Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament results:



Sunday:



Semifinals:



Women’s Open:



Ventures 5 (Yael Jagbir 2nd, Krizia Layne 17th, Rose-Anne Reyes 27th, Jade Piper 31st, 40th) vs UWI 0



Paragon 4 (Danielle Thompson 1st, Alanna Lewis 9th, Kristin Thompson 19th, 34th) vs Shandy Carib Magnolias 2 (Kaitlyn Olton 13th, 27th)



Men’s Open:



Defence Force 4 (Dillon Francis 2nd, Shane Legerton 7th, 30th, Mickel Pierre 17th) vs Paragon 3 (Akim Toussaint 1st, Jabari Perez 32nd, 40th)



Fatima 4 (Jordan Viera 4th, 25th, Jerazeno Bell 7th, Andrew Vieira 17th) vs UWI 3 (Daniel Byer 3rd, Kieron Emmanuel 10th, Kristien Emannuel 35th)



Third place playoffs:



Women’s Open:



Shandy Carib Magnolias 8 (Brittney Hingh 11th, 17th, 27th, 35th, Shaniah De Freitas 14th, 23rd, Jessica Lee 19th, Savannah De Freitas 26th) vs UWI 0



Men’s Open:



Paragon 6 (Akim Toussaint 4th, Isaiah Scott 9th, Tariq Singh 22nd, Terrence Baptiste 24th, 37th, Joel Daniel 40th) vs UWI 0



Finals:



Women’s Open:



Paragon 8 (Kristin Thompson 3rd, 8th, 16th, 26th, 36th, Danielle Thompson 18th, 34th, Alanna Lewis 24th) vs Ventures 4 (Krizia Layne 8th, 21st, 24th, Lindsay Williams 23rd)



Men’s Open:



Defence Force 6 (Shane Legerton 5th, 24th, Javon Woodward 17th, Mickel Pierre 34th, Shaquille Daniel 40th) vs Fatima 3 (Jordan Vieira 7th, 32nd, Roshane Hamilton 25th)



