By Lim Teik Huat





Getting the nod: S. Kumar (left) shaking hands with lawyer Jadadish Chandra as Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal looks on during a press conference in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s long serving goalkeeper S. Kumar has been given a reprieve and will be allowed to play in the Indonesia Asian Games in August.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) yesterday announced that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have decided not to penalise Kumar any further than the six months suspension he had served.



Kumar failed a doping test during the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, last October when a small amount of sibutramine – a substance banned by the World Anti Doping Agency (Wada), was found in his urine sample.



Malaysia lost to India 1-2 in the final of the Asia Cup, which was their best performance before Kumar was banned.



For Kumar, it was a relief that he can make a comeback to international duty after what he described as a “lonely” six-month period.



“I was lonely during that period. I had to rent a field to be able to train on my own.



“I had to go to a public gym as I can’t train with the national team.”



Kumar said it was through the support of family members and everyone involved in the sport that he made it through.



“I am also thankful for the support I got on the social media,” he said.



“I feared for the worst when I initially learnt about my situation and I was thinking to retire and take up coaching if I faced a lengthy ban.



“But after consulting with the FIH and our lawyers from MHC, I was told it was not a big offence and I was optimistic I can make a comeback.”



Kumar said he had been tested 13 times in his career without any problem.



“But no matter what, the substance was found in my body and I had to take responsibility for it,” he said.



“It’s also a lesson for me and everyone to be very, very careful with what we consume.



“My spirits remained strong and I hope to fight for a place in the national team for the major competitions to come.



“I am taking nothing for granted although I am experienced and I will give more than 100% effort in training as always,” said the 295-cap Kumar, who was once rated as the best goalkeeper in Asia.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they managed to prove to the FIH that the consumption of sibutramine was unintentional.



“We did not ask for the B sample to be opened as we have utmost confidence in the FIH to come out with a fair decision.



“His clean record in the 18 years of service for the national team also helped.



“Still, there is negligence on Kumar’s side and he already served the reduced sentence.



“We hope he can be accepted back into the Podium Programme as soon as possible,” said Subahan.



The Star of Malaysia