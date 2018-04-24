

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The Waterloo Ducks took a big step toward the Belgian regular season title as the competition’s top four looks to have taken shape following a dramatic weekend.





The Ducks won at fifth place La Gantoise who needed a win to keep their top four hopes alive and they started well when Juan Saladino put them in front and led again at 2-1 via Pierre Disempel.



But a pair of Victor Charlet (pictured) goals and then efforts from William Ghislain and Maxime Capelle swung the game the WatDucks way, winning out 4-2.



They then got the news that Dragons were beaten 2-1 at home by Beerschot with Andy Bull scoring first and last, cancelling out Florent van Aubel’s goal.



The result puts Waterloo three points ahead of Dragons with two rounds of matches to play, giving them an important advantage in the race for the first guaranteed EHL spot.



Below them, Royal Leopold hammered Leuven 8-1, meaning they are all but certain to finish in the playoff places with six points between them and fifth place Braxgata. Leuven’s relegation was confirmed as a result.



Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles also got a hugely important win when they beat EHL FINAL4 side Herakles 4-3.



Nico de Kerpel had dragged Herakles to a 3-1 lead, netting twice along with one from Irish international Jeremy Duncan. But Conor Harte’s corners kept them in the hunt, scoring two before Tom Boon equalised in the 47th minute.



Racing applied all the pressure after that and Harte eventually completed his hat trick with three minutes to go. The result means Herakles’ mathematical chance of qualifying for the EHL next season has now ended.



Racing are five points clear of Braxgata – 4-2 winners at Oree – with two games to go meaning they are virtually into the playoffs, too, barring an end of season meltdown against Pingouin.



Euro Hockey League media release