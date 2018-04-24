

©: World Sport Pics



The top four places in the Hoofdklasse were confirmed with one round of action still to play with EHL FINAL4 sides SV Kampong and HC Bloemendaal joined by AH&BC Amsterdam and HC Oranje-Rood.





Amsterdam won an emotional derby game 6-3 against Pinoke which also marked the final home game for the latter club of Dennis Warmerdam. He found out before Christmas that he had a cancer in his wrist and will no longer play at the top level.



Both teams warmed up in the number 13 shirts in his honour while there was a minute’s applause in the 13th minute for Warmerdam who played his part in a lively fixture.



Amsterdam were in control for much of the game with Justin Reid-Ross scoring an early stroke and Mirco Pruyser getting a hat trick of goals. Warmerdam was carried around the pitch at shoulder-height after the game to the salutes of a capacity crowd in the Amsterdam forest.



Kampong eventually got the better of Almere who had their chances in a 4-2 result, the game being level at 2-2 at one stage before Robbert Kemperman’s lightest of deflections and a Philip Meulenbroek goal made the game safe.



Bloemendaal kept pace with them with a win over Tilburg. It was 2-1 at half-time with Jord Beekmans providing a cracking sweep shot to give them the advantage. Tim Swaen put them further ahead from a corner and Glenn Schuurman produced another blockbuster strike for 4-1.



If Kampong win their final game of the regular season at HGC, they will top the table and confirm a return to the EHL for next season. A loss or draw could open the door for Bloemendaal to overhaul them with a win against Amsterdam.



In the race for fourth, Oranje-Rood sealed their place in the playoffs with a 5-2 win over HGC. The Eindhoven club built a 2-0 lead only for HGC to fight back to level at 2-2 but some beautiful second half goals from Muhammad Rizwan, Jelle Galema and Mink van der Weerden, they pulled away in the second half.



The win put them well out of range of HC Rotterdam who drew with HDM 4-4 with Jeroen Hertzberger scoring a stroke two minutes from the end. But Oranje-Rood’s win over HGC meant that the result did not really matter in the playoff chase, ending Rotterdam’s hopes.



Euro Hockey League media release