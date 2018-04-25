By Chris Rowbottom





Hockey Tasmania has issued an eleventh-hour plea to the State Government for funding in order to secure a place in the new-look Australian Hockey League.





In a letter to Premier Will Hodgman and Minister for Sport Jacqui Petrusma, Hockey Tasmania chair Ken Read said the organisation was seeking "urgent support to enable our women's and men's teams to enter the revamped AHL".



It came after a meeting with the Department of Sport and Recreation and Events Tasmania on Friday.



Mr Read requested $100,000 a year for the next four years from the Government to ensure the entry of a Tasmanian team in the new franchise-based competition.



Hockey Australia recently extended its deadline until April 30 for Tasmania to come up with the $545,000 required to participate in the newly-televised competition for the next four years.



"If we don't get it by April 30 or get an extension beyond that, then that's the end of it. There's no Plan B. There's no other competition to go in," Mr Read said.



"You don't play sport without seeing a pathway to the Olympics, and that pathway would become extremely difficult."





Mr Read said without a Tasmanian presence, the state's stars would be forced to play for other AHL teams.



"Eddie Ockenden would be playing in Brisbane, [Josh] Beltz would be playing in Perth and Edwards would be playing in Melbourne," he said.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Farvier told the ABC while it was not its preference, the competition could move forward without Tasmania in year one, with an eye to include a franchise from the state beyond next year.



"That's a less preferred scenario but one that we have to contemplate," he said.



"We believe the league would be better for having Tasmania in it and right from the start as a foundation team in this revised league model.



"We'd be really disappointed if we can't arrive at a mark where Tasmania is included. We don't want to see a disruption to the pathway where athletes see a pathway to the top, and certainly an AHL would provide that."



Hockey Tasmania has struggled to come up with the funds after refusing to slug its registered players with an extra levy of $15 per player.



Recent Hockey Australia research suggested the rising costs for players was the number one factor in a drop in participation.



