



MOORPARK, Calif. - For the past 46 years, the prestige international field hockey tournament, California Cup, has been revered as the world's most trusted and engaging event with athletes traveling from all over the globe. With an unwavering commitment by the proud Founder Tom Harris that was established in 1972 has grown to be an extensive history in the story of the oldest team sports in the world.





The 47th annual California Cup, an official USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, dates are set for the American holiday, Memorial Day weekend of May 25-28. The men's super, women's super and U-19 Elite competition games will begin on Thursday, May 24 at Moorpark College, Moorpark High School and Canyon Park.



As a participant of this annual event, teams are becoming part of a tradition that is internationally renowned with an extensive history of the success of field hockey in the United States. California Cup provides opportunities that are important in supporting the proud history of the sport for all, including the men's games.



"For the past 46 years, I have enjoyed playing in every Cal Cup. It is an awesome and exciting sport to play for a lifetime." – Tom Harris, California Cup Founder



"The Cal Cup is an institution in the field hockey in the USA. The 47th edition will provide rich experiences from all participants from ages 8 to 80, from those playing in their first field hockey tournament to those who have played in the Olympic Games. The Cal Cup is an essential part of our nation's field hockey fabric and is an inspiration to all those committed to Growing the Game." – Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director



"Field Hockey is a great game for both genders and all ages. Cal Cup is a wonderful tournament. It is a high-level sport, but also lots of fun. I recommend it for all field hockey lovers and I'll be definitely participating for many years to come." – Jamie Dwyer, Five-Time FIH International Field Hockey Player of the Year



The atmosphere is very festive with a covered "Market Place Environment", having more than 40 exhibitors, a food court, beer and wine garden and many other vendors selling hockey gear, sports equipment, apparel, jewelry and sports medicine. This is more than just a field hockey tournament, because of the magnificent efforts of more than 100 volunteers making sure that every venue and area is providing the best service to all.



Visit, calcup.com for more information.



USFHA media release