KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal stressed that national goalkeeper S. Kumar who is now free to return to the national squad will not be given any special treatment.





Kumar, 38, who has 295 international caps, was temporarily suspended for two years after he was found positive for sibutramine when representing the country in Asia Cup in Bangladesh, in October last year.



However, the suspension was lifted by International Hockey Federation (FIH) last Wednesday without calling Kumar to attend a hearing after FIH decided the substance he used did not influence his performance.



Speaking at a media conference today, Subahan said there would be no easy path for Kumar to get back his place as the country's first choice goalkeeper even though the squad went through a difficult phase for six months when he was absent.



“When he (Kumar) was out for nearly about six months, we managed to actually use our two other goalkeepers (Mohammad Hairi Abd Rahman and Muhammad Hafizuddin Othman) especially in major tournaments like Azlan Shah Cup and Commonwealth Games.



“I saw their performance (Mohammad Hairi and Muhammad Hafizuddin), they played well, ready to go and ready to fight for their position so now it’s up to Kumar to get back to the squad….nothing is for sure, he got to fight for his number one place,” he said.



Meanwhile, national coach, Stephen Van Huizen said the presence of Kumar was a right dose of tonic for the national squad with the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang in August.



However, he stressed that Kumar has to work hard to get into top tip condition if he wants to take back his position as there are now two top goalkeepers for the country.



“As the coach, I am happy with his return and he deserves to get a chance to fight for a place in the 2018 Asian Games squad but we need to get Kumar to train hard to perform and to be as good as he was before the suspension.



“Having Kumar back of course, gives us the assurance. Hairi and Hafiz played some very good matches and made some good saves in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and 2018 Commonwealth Games. Of course there were some mistakes as they have not been in international hockey for long time.



“Now we have three goalkeepers and hopefully they will compete with each other as well as push each other to be the best and then we can make the selection for the final team for the 2018 Asian Games,” he said.



