By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers turned on the power in the last two quarters to come back from two goals down to beat Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt 4-3 in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One match.





Both teams were tied with 14 points from nine matches but the Sports School team finished in fifth place due to a better goal difference.



Muhd Idris Samad gave BJSS the lead in the 13th minute off a penalty corner at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium yesterday but MBPJ equalised through Muhd Haikal Mohd Saiful in the 19th minute.



Three minutes later, Idris converted another penalty corner before Muhd Nursyahmi Zulkifli increased the lead to 3-1 for BJSS in the 26th minute.



MBPJ came back strongly in the third and fourth quarters to score three goals in a space of 20 minutes.



Muhd Faisol Rozihan narrowed the score in the 36th minute and Muhd Fikri Amer Runnizar equalised for MBPJ in the 43rd minute.



Mohd Syabil Aizam Mohd Noor was the toast for MBPJ for netting the winning goal in the 56th minute.



MBPJ team manager Nor Azizah Mukijan praised the players for the fighting spirit they showed in the last two quarters.



“It was a good win over BJSS as they dominated the first two quarters before my players rose to the occasion,” said Nor Azizah.



“Last year we won the league title but this season our performance has been inconsistent. We lost three matches and drawn two to finish sixth in Division One.”



“I hope my players will buck up in the knockout stage which begins on May 2,” said Nor Azizah, who took over as team manager last year.



Former champions Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) finally earned their first point in nine matches in the league with a 2-2 draw against Sabah Malaysia Sports School (SSMS) Resilient at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium in Klang.



The Star of Malaysia