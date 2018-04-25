By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Pioneer Sports School Bukit Jalil Thunderbolts lost 4-3 to Petaling Jaya City Council (PJCC) in their final Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division one match to end fifth on the standings.





This is a slide from third last season, as the Sports School lost a few strikers to Anderson Thunderbolts and Pahang Thunderbolts for this year's challenge.



PJCC's goals were scored by Shahzariq Haikal (19th), Faisol Rozihan (36th), Fikri Amer Runnizar (43rd) and Syabil Aizam Noor (56th).



Idris Samad (13th, 22nd), Nursyahmi Zulkifli (26th) scored for BJSS.



Arif Sabron is among the strikers, who scored five goals for BJSS last year, who moved to greener pastures.



"We can't hold on to players who have completed their Form Five and normally other clubs are always ready to snatch them. We lost a few strikers from last season, and that's why the team struggled to score," said BJSS coach Lokman Yahaya.



But with budding players expected to rise from BJSS Juniors, a Division Two team, Lokman is optimistic his team will rise higher next year.



"We have many young talent eager to be drafted from our Division Two sister team, and so I believe we will be much stronger next season," said Lokman.



Arif scored five goals for Anderson and the Ipoh school ended a laudable second on the standings.



The four Thunderbolts, who receive funding as well as tactical and coaching expertise from Tenaga Nasional, all qualified for the quarterfinals.



Six teams in Division One will be joined by Division Two finalists Malacca MBMB Warriors and Penang MSSPP-PSHA in the TNB Cup quarterfinals beginning on May 2. The last eight draw will be held today.



Malacca and Penang also won promotion to Division One next season, while Old La Sallian Association of Klang (Olak) and Perlis Young Lions will be relegated for finishing at the bottom of the pile.



RESULTS: Old La Sallians Association of Klang 2 Sabah SS Resilient 2, PJCC Tigers 4 BJSS Thunderbolts 3.



FINAL STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts



SSTMI THUNDER 9 8 1 0 49 4 25

ANDERSON THUNDER 9 6 1 2 21 11 19

PAHANG THUNDER 9 6 1 2 21 16 19

SMKDBL-UNIKL 9 6 0 3 23 17 18

BJSS THUNDER 9 4 2 3 37 17 14

PJCC TIGERS 9 4 2 3 21 20 14

SSTMI 9 3 1 5 17 23 10

SABAH 9 2 1 6 17 40 7

PERLIS 9 1 0 8 11 33 3

OLAK 9 0 1 8 9 45 1



