ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior hockey team will be put through a training camp here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium from April 27 to prepare for their tour to Poland in July this year. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called up 41 players to report on April 27 at the Allama Iqbal Hostel of the Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad. The main emphasis during the camp will be on physical conditioning for tours abroad in near future for which negotiations are going on. A spokesman for the PHF said Tuesday that special effort was being made to groom juniors players. He added Olympians Kamran Ashraf and Qamar Ibrahim would supervise the training camp and the selected team would be sent to Poland to participate in a four-nation championship. “The PHF is in talks with the concerned authorities and hope the tour will go through,” he concluded.





Players called up for camp: Waqar Younis (Lahore), Rizwan Ali (Faisalabad), Rehan Butt (Gojra), Moin Shakeel (Lahore), Adeel Latif (Lahore), Junaid Manzoor (Bahawalpur), Shahzaib Khan (Wah Cantt), Ghazanfar Ali (Lahore), Afroz Hakeem (Peshawar), Umair Sattar (Faisalabad), Naveed Alam (Lahore), Adil Rao (Gojra), Amjad Ali (Bannu), Awais Arshad (Lahore), Rana Waheed (Sargodha), Ahmed Nadeem (Lahore), Mohammad llyas (Faisalabad), Waqar Ali (Gojra), Zakirullah, Mohammad Ibrahim, Zakirullah (Bannu), Waqas Ahmed, Salman Shaukat, Junaid Rasool (Gojra), Mohibullah (Bannu), Ali Raza (Gojra), Awais Rasheed (Lahore), Amjad Rehman (Peshawar), Murtaza Yaqoob (Lahore), Zulgarnain (Pir Mahal), Hammad Anjum (Sahiwal), Abuzar (Faisalabad), Umar Bilal (Bahawalpur), Roman Khan (Bannu), Akmal Hussain (Sheikhupura), Zain Ejaz (Sahiwal), Khairullah (Peshawar), Mohammad Anees (Gojra), M Abdullah (Gojra), Hasan (Gojra), Ahmed Faran (Gojra), Sher Mohammad Kakar (Quetta).



The Daily Times