Manuja Veerappa



Bengaluru: For the first time in 12 years, the Indian men’s hockey team returned from a Commonwealth Games without a medal. A fourth-place finish coming from a team which had trained hard and was confident of a podium finish was disappointing.





Following their 1-2 loss to England in the bronze-medal match, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne has been left with many unanswered questions.



Primary among them is team selection. On Tuesday, Indian Olympic Association and FIH president Narindra Batra met senior players including skipper Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil, Rupinderpal Singh, Kothajit Singh, Chinglensana and Harmanpreet Singh in the capital to take stock of the situation.



TOI has learnt that Batra is upset with India’s poor performance and temperament, especially in the shock loss to Wales and the drawn encounter against Pakistan in the league stage at Gold Coast.



Although post-mortem is a norm after ever disastrous outing, this time around, Batra has decided to take the players into confidence to take note of what ails the team, especially since the facilities and funding for hockey has increased manifold over the last few years.



The Times of India