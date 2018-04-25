s2h team







Limited players on the field, shorter playing area and also shorter periods of play times provide earnest coaches their space to chart their own glory. Yes, we are talking about about hockey's new avtar HOCKEY 5's. The Asian Youth Olympic Qualifier that has just started in Bangkok's Rang Sit complex TODAY will provide new stars and new vistas. That is not going to be just players but also coaches, for many of whom Hockey 5's is a news challenge, unknown territory and an area that confuses and confronts their traditional areas of knowledge.





The top two men's and women's team here will make it to the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics to be held this year. Eleven men's teams and nine women's team are here to test the waters and seek passage to Buenos Aires. Indian teams are taking part for the first time in the new venture, which has been held twice in the past. Buenos Aires will be the third Youth Olympics.



A glimpse into the coaches' view provide an insight that spells danger of survival for traditional coaches while for the others its new opportunity to showcase their space and mettle.



With so many new rules that contravenes the traditional virtues of both field and indoor versions, the hockey 5's is a potential challenger to established coaches.



For an instant, Thailand men would have hardly struck goals against mighty South Koreans in field hockey, but today they stunned with five goals in their favour while conceding double the numbers. In effect, its equivalent of 1-2 defeat, which is a good result considering the power equation in Asian hockey.



Therefore, upsets, close fights, narrow misses, emergence of new stars and nations are expected in the coming week, as the FIVE DAY HOCKEY's commence in Bangkok.



