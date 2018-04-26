

EH Awards Dinner Trophies



On the evening of Saturday 19th May, at the Athena in Leicester, hockey lovers from all over the country will gather at the England Hockey Awards Dinner to celebrate the achievements of volunteers, umpires, coaches and players over the past year.





The quality of the nominees in each of the categories was once again exceptionally high, making for some tough decisions for the England Hockey selection panel. We are, however, delighted to now announce the following shortlist.



Notts Sport Club of the Year

Tower Hamlets

Durham Dales

Kettering

Wilmslow

Hampstead & Westminster

Norton

K Sport

Aldershot & Farnham



Howden Men’s Team of the Year

Ashmoor Men’s 1st XI

Bath Buccaneers Men’s 1st Indoor Team

Bishops Stortford Men’s 5th XI

Leeds Adel Men’s 1st XI

K Sport Men’s 2nd XI

Marlow U18 Boys Team

Boots Men’s 1st XI

Leadenham Men’s 2nd XI

Lymm Men’s 1st XI



Investec Women’s Team of the Year

Pendle Forest Ladies 1st XI

Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 1st XI

London Royals Ladies 1st X

Cambridge City Ladies 3rd XI

Lancaster Ladies 1st XI

Marlow U16 Girls Indoor Squad



MJ Events Unsung Club Hero

Jen Clark (Wick Ladies HC)

Andy Richardson (Cambridge City HC)

Almena Theobald (Chirstchurch Ladies HC)

Matt Sharp (K Sport)

Suzie Best (Aylesbury HC)

Jemma Smith (Bishops Stortford)

Karen Sanderson (Whitby HC)

Paul Lewis (Leeds Adel HC)



Coach of the Year

Matt Parker (Ilkeston HC)

Rachel Jaurequi (Bristol Firebrands)

Gareth Weaver-Tyler (Durham University HC)

Rob Turner (Wilmslow HC)

Ben Dudley (Bristol University HC)

Gareth Ikin (Doncaster HC) l

Gaynor Nash (Leicester HC)



Official of the Year

Will Davey (East Region Young Umpire Action Group)

Ian Brown (Hertford HC)

Jon Cloke (Old Silhillians HC)

Chris Peart (KHUA)

Lee Barron (Sheffield University Bankers HC)



Rising Star

Ben Entwisle (Timperley HC)

Matthew Bell (Stratford HC)

Amar Chudasama (EMHUA)

Eleanor Godwin (Leicester HC)

Freya Duchars (Cronkbourne Bacchanalians)



Innovation

Scarborough HC

Leadenham HC

Stratford HC

Durham University HC

Durham Dales HC



Hockey Maker of the Year

Emma Longbottom

Katie Bent

Bev Barstow



In addition to those categories shown, awards will also be presented in the performance player categories.



JOIN US ON THE NIGHT



For a table of 10 it will cost £460 and for an individual ticket it is £47.50 To reserve your ticket(s), please complete the Ticket Booking Form and return it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For more information on ticket for the night please see our ticket page.



Please note: Tickets come off sale on 11 May so get yours now so you don't miss out!



Staying Over and travel



There are numerous local hotels available and the Athena is easily accessible by road and rail. For more information on the hotel locations and discounts available, as well as travel information please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



England Hockey Board Media release