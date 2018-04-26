England Hockey Award nominees revealed
EH Awards Dinner Trophies
On the evening of Saturday 19th May, at the Athena in Leicester, hockey lovers from all over the country will gather at the England Hockey Awards Dinner to celebrate the achievements of volunteers, umpires, coaches and players over the past year.
The quality of the nominees in each of the categories was once again exceptionally high, making for some tough decisions for the England Hockey selection panel. We are, however, delighted to now announce the following shortlist.
Notts Sport Club of the Year
Tower Hamlets
Durham Dales
Kettering
Wilmslow
Hampstead & Westminster
Norton
K Sport
Aldershot & Farnham
Howden Men’s Team of the Year
Ashmoor Men’s 1st XI
Bath Buccaneers Men’s 1st Indoor Team
Bishops Stortford Men’s 5th XI
Leeds Adel Men’s 1st XI
K Sport Men’s 2nd XI
Marlow U18 Boys Team
Boots Men’s 1st XI
Leadenham Men’s 2nd XI
Lymm Men’s 1st XI
Investec Women’s Team of the Year
Pendle Forest Ladies 1st XI
Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 1st XI
London Royals Ladies 1st X
Cambridge City Ladies 3rd XI
Lancaster Ladies 1st XI
Marlow U16 Girls Indoor Squad
MJ Events Unsung Club Hero
Jen Clark (Wick Ladies HC)
Andy Richardson (Cambridge City HC)
Almena Theobald (Chirstchurch Ladies HC)
Matt Sharp (K Sport)
Suzie Best (Aylesbury HC)
Jemma Smith (Bishops Stortford)
Karen Sanderson (Whitby HC)
Paul Lewis (Leeds Adel HC)
Coach of the Year
Matt Parker (Ilkeston HC)
Rachel Jaurequi (Bristol Firebrands)
Gareth Weaver-Tyler (Durham University HC)
Rob Turner (Wilmslow HC)
Ben Dudley (Bristol University HC)
Gareth Ikin (Doncaster HC) l
Gaynor Nash (Leicester HC)
Official of the Year
Will Davey (East Region Young Umpire Action Group)
Ian Brown (Hertford HC)
Jon Cloke (Old Silhillians HC)
Chris Peart (KHUA)
Lee Barron (Sheffield University Bankers HC)
Rising Star
Ben Entwisle (Timperley HC)
Matthew Bell (Stratford HC)
Amar Chudasama (EMHUA)
Eleanor Godwin (Leicester HC)
Freya Duchars (Cronkbourne Bacchanalians)
Innovation
Scarborough HC
Leadenham HC
Stratford HC
Durham University HC
Durham Dales HC
Hockey Maker of the Year
Emma Longbottom
Katie Bent
Bev Barstow
In addition to those categories shown, awards will also be presented in the performance player categories.
