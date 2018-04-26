

Bray, Defroand and Danson celebrate at 2017 EuroHockey



Merchant Gourmet and England & GB Hockey are delighted to announce the start of a three-year sponsorship deal with the men's and women's teams.





The market-leading pulses, grains, seeds and nut brand is seeking to encourage more of us to lead healthier lifestyles by eating nutritious and tasty food, combined with playing sport and keeping active. The partnership with the world of hockey will help elite athletes through to grassroots players within the community and inspire them to eat well. As part of the partnership, Merchant Gourmet will provide the England & GB Hockey athletes with their range of nutritional ready-to-eat grains and pulses to fuel them throughout their training and competition season. The grains and super seed variants can be added to almost any dish, perfect for the athletes to spruce up a salad or wholesome meal before a game or after a training session.



Merchant Gourmet are also proud partners of the much-anticipated Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London this summer, as well as collaborating with England & GB Hockey captain Alex Danson to champion the importance of nutrition when it comes to sport and training.



The brand will also be working with the England Hockey performance nutritionists to produce a range of menus and recipes suitable for athletes who require the right balance of proteins, carbohydrates, fibres and fats to train to the best of their ability.



Merchant Gourmet will also have a major presence at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018, with a food van selling wholesome dishes of the Merchant Gourmet range to hockey fans from across the globe throughout the tournament.



Clive Moxham at Merchant Gourmet said: “This new partnership between Merchant Gourmet and England & GB Hockey is a great match as it highlights the nutritious benefits of the Merchant Gourmet range when leading a modern, active lifestyle. We know Alex and the England & GB teams have been genuine fans of the brand for some time and have used our Pulses & Grains to fuel them through various tours and competitions, so it is great to take this partnership to the next level. We wish Alex and the women's team all the very best at the upcoming World Cup to be held here in London.”



England Hockey Commercial Director, Jonathan Cockcroft, added: “We are excited to welcome Merchant Gourmet as a partner of England & GB Hockey, and as an Official Sponsor of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London. With diet being such a crucial element of performance sport, we are happy to be working with such a high calibre, nutritional brand. The partnership will benefit the athletes and help hockey reach new audiences. We very much look forward to bringing it all to life at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup this summer.”



England Hockey Board Media release