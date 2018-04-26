By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Division Two champions Penang State School Council (MSSPP)-Penang State Hockey Association (PSHA) face a tough draw in the knockout stage of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





The Islanders are drawn to meet last year’s losing finalist Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSJ-Thunderbolt in the quarter-finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 2.



The semi-final matches will be played on May 4 and the final is scheduled for May 6.



Penang coach Jiwa Mohan said the Pahang team are an experienced side with a good set of players who finished third in Division One.



“They featured in the final last year and will be going all out to achieve it again. As for us it will be a challenge to play the Pahang team.



“But nothing is impossible. My players are in high spirit and they too are hoping to create an upset to reach the semi-finals,” said the former international after the draw was held in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Division Two runners-up Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Warriors too face a tough draw against Division One runners-up Anderson-Thunderbolt in the quarter-finals.



Defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt have been drawn to face last year’s league champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers in the quarter-finals.



Both the teams played to a 0-0 draw in the league match.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman said the pressure would be on his team to get the better of MBPJ team.



“MBPJ gave us a good fight in the league match and they were the only team that we did not score a goal against. It was the first time in nine matches we failed to collect full points.



“We can expect a torrid time against them in the quarter-finals as they want to end our unbeaten run in the league,” said Wan Roslan.



The fourth quarter-finals match is between former champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt against SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ.



SMK Bentara Luar finished fourth in Division One while BJSS a rung below.



BJSS will be eyeing to avenge their 3-2 defeat to SMK Bentara Luar in the quarter-finals.



The winner of the match will face SSTMI-Thunderbolt in the semi-finals.



The Star of Malaysia