By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: All four Thunderbolts received a favourable draw in the quarter-finals of the Malaysian TNB Cup starting on May 2.





Anderson of Ipoh, Pahang Sports School (AHP-SSP), Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) play under the Thunderbolts banner and are sponsored by Tenaga Nasional.



The four will not meet each other in the quarter-finals, and it was a relief for Anderson team manager M. Kaliswaran after an open draw with the top-four seeded was conducted.



"At least we (Thunderbolts) passed the first hurdle and will not plat against each other in the last eight," said Kaliswaran whose side will play MBMB Warriors from Malacca.



Coincidentally, Anderson finished second in Division One, while MBMB Warriors second in Division Two.



"Yes, but that does not mean we will be playing against a weak side. I watched Malacca play in the Division Two final, and they have a very good side. I believe if we take them lightly, we will be in trouble," said Kaliswaran.



Division two champions from Penang, MSSPP-PSHA, were drawn to play Pahang's AHP-SSP-Thunderbolts.



All four Thunderbolts teams not only receive funding from Tenaga Nasional but also equipment as well as coaching expertise from former internationals who also played for Tenaga.



Defending champions SSTMI were drawn to play against PJCC Tigers, and even though the Tigers ended sixth in Division One and barely made the quarterfinals cut, they held the champions 0-0 in the League.



MAY 2: Quarter-finals: Anderson Thunderbolts v MBMB Warriors, MSSPP- PSHA v AHP-SSP-Thunderbolts, SSTMI Thunderbolts v PJCC Tigers, BJSS Thunderbolts v SMKDBL-UniKL-PHJ.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey