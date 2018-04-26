

Sardar Singh



New Delhi: Disappointed with the performance of the team in the Commonwealth Games, Hockey India (HI) is likely to bring back veteran midfielder Sardar Singh in the national team.





Sources said that on Tuesday when HI sat down to review the performance of the team in CWG, it was felt the absence of some experienced players in the middle cost India dear in their medal-less campaign.



A veteran in the national team for the last 12 years, Sardar found himself out of a major tournament for the first time in his career when he was dropped from the squad for the Commonwealth Games. Interestingly, he led India in the Azlan Shah, which was played just before CWG.



Given the way things are shaping up, there is every possibility that Sardar could be back in the squad for the Champions Trophy and the Asian Games because of his immense experience in international arena.



It is for the first time since 2006 India finished without a hockey medal in CWG. It not only raised questions about the showings of the players but also opened the door for the review of the coach Sjoerd Marijne role.



"Some of the senior players like skipper Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal Singh, met top HI officials and explained why India could not do well in CWG this time," said a source.



The players have believed to have requested HI to send the team for a tournament before the Asian Games.



There are a lot of speculations on the fate of the Dutch coach Marijne after the poor performance of the team in CWG. While India is known for sacking hockey coaches on a regular basis, Marijne's position becomes even more vulnerable since India would play Asian Games, Champions Trophy and World Cup this year.



"Hockey is a team game and the coach is also accountable for players' performances. It will be too early to comment anything but Sjoerd too will have to come up with answers for the poor show," an official said.



The coach, however, is currently not in India and would return before the national camp in Bangalore later this month.



Under the presence circumstances, it will not be easy to sack the coach since time is too short to find a replacement before India play three important tournaments in the next seven months.



Marijne was originally the Indian women's team coach but was shifted to the men's team in September last year after another Dutchman Roelant Oltmans was removed by HI. The appointment came as a surprise since Marijne was named the coach only a couple of days after HI invited applications for Oltmans' replacement.



The Telegraph, India