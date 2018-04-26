

Keenan Horne (Maties - 10) Photo: Thys Lombard



Seven of SA’s Commonwealth Games men’s hockey team represented their universities in Varsity Hockey as the platform for talented hockey stars continues to grow. The 2018 and third season of men’s Varsity Hockey, kicks off on 4 May 2018 at Wits, as the UJ men look to make it three from three.





In 2014 UJ won the inaugural men’s tournament and defended it again in 2016. Maties have typically been strong contenders with the likes of Keenan Horne leading the charges up front. Wits and Tuks have made up the top four, with strong attacking line-ups.



Varsity Hockey has become a highlight on the local hockey calendar with a number of matches broadcast live on SuperSport, entertaining match day experiences and innovations such as the Power Play.



Unique rules



This season the Power Play returns as once in a match, each team may force their opponents to remove two players from the field for a duration of three minutes. During those three minutes no more than six opposition players are permitted to be in their 23-metre area and all goals will count two.



“I think the Varsity Hockey rule changes have certainly had a positive effect on the game,” said Gregg Clark, former South African national player and coach. “Both attacking and defending teams have had to put a lot of time and thought into how they are going to play their hockey…both in and out of the Power Plays.”



In addition, all field goals are worth two in every Varsity Hockey match, as Varsity Sports encourages and rewards an entertaining brand of hockey.



“We are excited to announce this Varsity Hockey rule change,” said Varsity Hockey Code Manager, Jana Arlow when the rule was introduced last year. “By awarding two goals to a team scoring a field goal, we hope to encourage an entertaining brand of hockey for spectators, while offering something unique for the players too.



“Matches will now also be contested right until the final whistle even if a team is two or three goals down.”



So look forward to matches going down to the wire, even when teams are trailing by two or three. Keep an eye and ear out for the intense two-minute Power Plays as teams defend with nine players while their opponents look to score double.



There are also no draws in Varsity Hockey, with drawn matches going straight to a shootout. It’s scintillating action from the first to the final whistle!



Don’t miss the live DJs, giant hockey game at half time, penalty shootouts, Mugg and Bean coffee and snacks and the finest hockey talent in the country.



The tournament gets underway on 4 May 2018 at Wits Astro and all the fixtures are available here.



Varsity Sports media release