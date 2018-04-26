Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USMNT Kicks off Extensive Europe Training Tour

Published on Thursday, 26 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 44
NEUSS, Germany – Following a successful training camp in Moorpark, Calif. earlier this month, the U.S. Men’s National Team continued their extensive regiment this week in the first of multiple camps in Europe for 2018.



The USMNT started the first training block on Monday, April 23 in Neuss, Germany with three training session as athletes got over jet lag and days of travel. The following two days, USA had more practice before scrimmaging a local club team as part of the team’s third overall training camp this year. After this block, USA will continue their European training camp tour in The Netherlands from April 30 to May 2. The team will then return state-side for another camp in Moorpark, Calif. to round out the month.

USA will then begin the summer months by returning to Europe to participate in two friendly matches in Lille, France on June 23 and 24. Next, they will travel to Madrid, Spain for a three-game friendly series July 3-6 against the host nation, who currently hold a FIH Hero World Ranking of 8.

Following Spain, the USMNT will head to Glasgow, Scotland to begin test series matches against No. 23 Scotland and No. 10 Ireland.

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Scotland Test Series:

Game 1:     Sunday, July 8               12 p.m. local
Game 2:     Monday, July 9             6 p.m. local
Game 3:     Wednesday, July 11     2 p.m. local

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Ireland Test Series:

Game 1:     Thursday, July 12        
Game 2:     Saturday, July 14         
Game 3:     Sunday, July 15           

USFHA media release

