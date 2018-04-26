

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



After last week’s games closed the gap to Rot-Weiss Koln at the top in Germany, the latest series of games saw the league stretch out once again with important wins over UHC Hamburg and Harvestehuder THC.





Against UHC, Mats Grambusch scored the last two goals of a 5-3 success to eventually kills off their regular rivals who had been on a good run of form.



A day later, Rot-Weiss beat HTHC 1-0 with Florian Adrians’ seventh minute goal the only strike of the game. His side hit the post from both a corner and a stroke but it was another very even game that Andre Henning’s side edged in the scoring stakes.



The result means they top the table by three points as Uhlenhorst Mulheim only got a draw against UHC Hamburg on Sunday. Lukas Windfeder and Timm Herzbruch put Mulheim in front two times but Leo Harms and Julius Schmid responded in kind both times for a 2-2 draw.



Uhlenhorst had beaten HTHC 6-4 on Saturday with Thilo Stralkowski scoring twice in a comeback from 4-2 down with a pair of strokes.



The results elsewhere saw Harvestehuder drop out of the top four and into fifth place with Mannheimer HC and Berliner HC in the playoff places.



Mannheim drew 2-2 with Club an der Alster with goals from Patrick Harris and Gonzalo Peillat coming in between two goals from Dieter-Enrique Linnekogel.



A day later, Mannheim won a crucial game at Berliner HC, Lucas Vila scoring the only goal in the 20th minute. Berlin had beaten TSV Mannheim a day earlier.



Next weekend sees sides from the top half face the bottom half. Rot-Weiss face sixth place Club an der Alster in the pick of the games; HTHC face Crefelder HC; Uhlenhorst Mulheim go to bottom placed Munchner SC and Mannheim host Dusseldorfer.



Euro Hockey League media release