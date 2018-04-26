

One after another: Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (right) contributed four goals in the 23-0 rout of Cambodia in the Asian Youth Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian boys’ and girls’ teams got off to a flying start in the Asian Youth Olympic hockey qualifiers in Bangkok.





The boys’ team thrashed hapless Cambodia 23-0 in a Group B match at the Queen Sirikit Stadium while the girls’ side crushed Hong Kong 10-1 in Group A.



Muhd Amirul Hamizan Azhar (7th, 26th, 27th, 27th, 28th, 29th) was the toast of the boys after scoring six goals against Cambodia.



Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (9th, 10th, 13th, 23rd) netted four goals while Syarman Mat Tee scored a hattrick (12th, 20th, 24th). The other scorers were Muhd Noor Firdauz Rosdi (5th, 18th), Alfarico Lance Liau (6th, 24th), Mohd Kamaruzaman Kamarudin (10th, 25th), Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak (15th, 28th) and Muhd Muhibuddin Moharam (16th, 17th).



Team manager Megat Azrafiq Termizi said it was a good start but Cambodia were not much of a team.



“Our main challenge will be against Pakistan and Bangladesh as both these teams have featured in the Youth Olympic Games. There are a few things we need to improve, like our finishing,” said the former international.



Siti Zulaika Hussin (4th, 8th, 18th) and Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi (5th, 11th, 28th) each scored a hattrick against Hong Kong.



Putri Nur Batrisyia Nornawawi (1st, 23rd) and Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor (19th, 20th) contributed the other goals for Malaysia.



Hong Kong’s consolation goal was scored by Aliya Khan in the 21st minute.



Malaysian girls’ coach Yahya Atan was satisfied with his team for playing to his instruction.



“My girls played well to collect full points and it was a morale boost for us as our next match is against favourites China tomorrow.



“My players need to play a defensive game against China as they play a fast attacking game. We also need to play a tight marking game and can’t afford to make mistakes,” said Yahya.



