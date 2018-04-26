By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's under-18 team started their Asian Youth Olympics Qualifier campaign with a bang when they whipped Hong Kong 10-1 at the Queen Sirikit Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.





And the men also had a wonderful time, when they hammered Cambodia 23-0 in the hockey 5s tournament.



Only the men's and women's finalists will qualify for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries on Oct 6-18.



Putri Nur Batrisyia (first, 23rd), Siti Zulaika Hussin (fourth, eighth, 18th), Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi (fifth, 11th, 28th), and Siti Nur Arfah Nor (19th, 20th) scored for Malaysia.



Women's coach Yahya Atan said: "This big win is a good start for our campaign to try and qualify for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries. The players adapted well to the 'new' concept of hockey 5s and I believe they will not disappoint in the next matches as well."



"I'm really proud of my players who not only claimed three points, but also won by a big margin. Tomorrow (today) we will play China and I believe it would be our toughest match in the tournament.



"We need to tighten our game against China, especially when under counter-attack after losing the ball in attack."



RESULTS: Men -- Malaysia 23 Cambodia 0; Women: Malaysia 10 Hong Kong 1.



THURSDAY: Men -- Malaysia v Taiwan (11am), Malaysia v Bangladsh (5pm).



Women -- Malaysia v China (10am), Malaysia v Taiwan (6pm).



Note: Malaysian time.



