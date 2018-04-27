Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

NSWS & Queensland Crowned Under-15 Australian Champions

Published on Friday, 27 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 35
New South Wales State and Queensland Maroon have been crowned the Girls’ and Boys’ Under-15 Australian Championships winners after Friday’s gold medal matches in Wollongong.



Friday’s gold medal and bronze medal matches wrapped up a big fortnight at the Illawarra Hockey Centre in Unanderra with 84 matches in both gender divisions with 12 teams which ran from April 13-27.

In the girls’ gold medal match, NSWS got past Victoria Blue in a dramatic shootout 4-3, with Ashleigh Ensbey scoring the winning penalty.

Reigning champions Victoria Blue sent the game to a shootout after a last-gasp goal from Alexandra Wansborough, with Alana Kavanagh (21’) opening the scoring for NSWS.

In the boys’ gold medal match, Queensland Maroon triumphed over West Australia Gold 3-1.

Kipp Thrupp (9’) opened the scoring for Queensland, but WA leveled in the 26th minute through Brennan Doak.

Queensland responded immediately and raced away with the game thanks to goals from Corey Punch (31’) and Bailey Charlesworth (33’)



Meanwhile, Queensland Maroon also defeated WA Gold in the girls’ bronze medal match 3-2. WA had led 2-0 before a big fightback from Queensland.

Reigning champions NSW State coincidentally also won the boys’ bronze medal match against Victoria Blue 3-1 with Tyler Gaddes scoring a double.

Hockey Australia media release

