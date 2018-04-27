

Whitgift U14 Winners 2018 School



Whitgift do the double taking home the English U14 and U16 Notts Sport Boys Schools Championship titles for a second consecutive year.





U14 Notts Sports Boys Schools Championships



A sole goal from Fraser Bryden in the second minute made Whitgift Champions against St George’s College, both sides went unbeaten in their pools but Whitgift having the better goal difference going into the final.



The Perse School took third spot, with two wins and a loss as no play off was played and went on pool standings. Altrincham Grammar placed fourth recording a win, draw and loss.



For more information around each match, final pool standings and all the stats from the competition can be found here.





U16 boys schools Whitgift 2018



U16 Notts Sport Boys Schools Championships



Whitgift beat Dean Close 3-0 goals from Steven Rich, Ollie Shelton and Captain Dylan Holland to retain their title.



Crainleigh claimed third spot against /Stamford coming back from 1-0 down to win 3-1, goals from Olly Witts, Mark Walker and Will Firth for the bronze medal team whilst sole goal from Eddie Harper for Stamford.



