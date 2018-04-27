

U18 Repton Boys Winners 2018 Schools



In the 2018 U18 Notts Sport Boys Schools Championships Repton made it a fourth U18 title whilst Merchant Taylor’s were crowned Tier Two winners at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre today.





U18 Notts Sport Boys School Championships Tier 1



The first semi-final saw Oakham knockout last year’s winners Whitgift in a penalty stroke competition after it all ending one apiece. Repton beat Dean Close 6-1 in the other semi-final to secure their spot in the final.



The three time winners Repton were eager to claim a fourth title but 2013-14 Plate winners Oakham had a coach load of supporter’s right behind them. It was with five minutes to go until the half time whistle when the first goal was scored, Finlay Newton striking the back board, two more goals from his team mates quickly followed to give Repton a 3-0 lead at half time. Newton got his second in the next half which was followed by Oakhams only goal in the final, the crowd went wild when Klaudius Hohne found the back of the net. It wasn’t enough for Oakham though with the final score 4-1 to Repton.



Whitgift claimed the bronze medal after a double hat-rick from Zach Wallace and Thomas Rhodes aiding their team to a 8-1 win over Dean Close.



U18 Notts Sport Boys School Championship Tier 2



Merchant Taylor’s beat Sherborne 4-2 in an end to end thriller to progress to the final. The other semi-final hit double figures for the goals scored as Charterhouse won 9-3 over Worksop College, with Kai Magee slotting home five alone.



In the last game of the day the sun shone over Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre for the Tier 2 final as Merchant Taylor’s took on Charterhouse. It was Charterhouse’s Raphael Boulanger who was first on the score sheet just minutes after push back but Merchant Taylor’s pressed on and in the 14th minute were rewarded for their hard work, a goal from Ashane Wijesurija. It was all square at half time and neither side backed down, each team scoring twice more but with ten minutes left on the clock Joseph Qureshi scored what was to be the winner for his side. Final score 4-3 to Merchant Taylor’s.



Worksop College claimed bronze after winning 3-0 over Sherborne, a double from Dan West to help his side claim third spot.



Big thank you to the young umpires who umpired the competition and to the Hockey Makers who volunteered on event.



England Hockey Board Media release