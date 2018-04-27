

Grange’s Luke Cranney holds off Kelburne’s Neil McIntyre



The destiny of the men`s and women`s National league 1 championship title sits on ice; the scenario has Bromac Kelburne and Edinburgh University both needing the three points on the ultimate day to retain their crown. Both teams have a two-point lead over Grange and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western respectively going into the last day, but anything other than a win could throw the celebrations into chaos – but at least Kelburne and University have control over their own fate.





The shoe is on the other foot with regards to the men`s championship. A year ago, all Grange needed to do was beat Western Wildcats at Fettes to secure the title, instead they lost 3-2, and handed the silverware over to a shocked Kelburne. This time, it is the Paisley side that are under scrutiny, they travel to Lanarkshire to meet Uddingston with the three points firmly on the agenda.



An attainable task for coach Gordon Shepherd you might think, Kelburne are unbeaten since the winter shutdown while Uddingston`s form had been inconsistent and they occupy second bottom place in the table.



However, Shepherd will remember this time last year and not want to fall into the same trap. In addition, he will also recall the earlier meeting between the sides in late October which almost ended in disaster. Midway through the second half, the champions were cruising at 4-1, Jack McKenzie (2), Josh Cairns from a penalty corner and finally Johnny Christie were on target, then the wheels came off and Kelburne were perhaps fortunate to salvage a 4-4 draw from the mayhem. It is not as if Uddingston have nothing to play for, a victory over the favourites could just see them escape the relegation zone if other results went their way.



This time it is Grange lurking in the wings hoping for a Kelburne slip-up, however, they will know their fate before they take the field against bottom side Inverleith at Fettes – the Kelburne encounter starts at noon while Grange have a 2pm push-back.



Inverleith stand in the way of three points for David Knipe`s charges, Inverleith have only won one game all season, but Grange only won the initial league match 4-2 and it was not one-way traffic.



The top four for the European play-offs is already decided – Kelburne, Grange, Grove Menzieshill and Wildcats in that order.



Clydesdale are secure in fifth spot courtesy of a strong showing in the second half of the season that lifted the Titwood-based side from the relegation zone to mid-table.



The membership of the relegation play-off is still up for grabs – only three points separate Edinburgh University, Dundee Wanderers, Hillhead and Uddingston – and there is only one safety place on offer. Ironically all are away to teams in the top half of the table, that is Wildcats, Clydesdale, Grove Menzieshill and Kelburne respectively, and it will be the side that produces an upset that could grab the safety line.





Edinburgh University women – Photo by Andy Lovat



In the women`s championship competition, all Edinburgh University need to do is overcome third placed Wildcats at Auchenhowie and the title is theirs. It is a slightly different assignment with all the Commonwealth Games players back on board, when that was the case the students only won by a single Hanna McKie strike back in November.



Lurking in the wings only two points behind are Clydesdale Western and they will hope to take the points from visitors Dundee Wanderers at Titwood. The two sides have had contrasting conclusions to the season, the Glasgow outfit have had a new lease of life recently with victories over rivals Grove Menzieshill and Edinburgh University. In contrast Wanderers` recent form has been indifferent, and they have consequently slipped to sixth in the table in the championship race.



The top four is almost finalised although Watsonians still have an outside chance of creeping in, but they would have to see off Grange on Saturday and then be hopeful that both Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill lose. The latter will look to confirm their status with three points away to Hillhead of which they beat 7-0 earlier in the season.



The relegation play-off composition looks to be GHK, Hillhead and Grange although the former have a very difficult chance of catching Wanderers in sixth place, but they would certainly require to take full points from this weekend`s encounters with bottom side Kelburne and then Grove Menzieshill.



Scottish Hockey Union media release