

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Wimbledon, Beeston, Surbiton and Hampstead and Westminster will all battle it out for England’s men's Hockey League title this weekend at Lee Valley in the end of season playoffs.





In terms of EHL places, Wimbledon are already assured of a place as regular season champions. The playoffs winners will join them in the EHL next season as England's number one seed unless the London club win it, too, meaning the runners-up this weekend will qualify.,



In the first semi-final on Saturday Wimbledon face H&W at 10.30am on Saturday. Last year’s beaten finalists Wimbledon pulled off a remarkable run to surge to the top of the Men’s Hockey Premier Division on the final weekend of the season.



Having not won any of their first five fixtures, the two-time champions only dropped two points across the remainder of the season – winning each of their final eight games – as they charged to the top of the league.



Once again, they boast a squad full of talent, including England captains Phil Roper and Ian Sloan, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Henry Weir and Scotland’s Gordon McIntyre to name but a few. Expect them to give it all to take home a third title in four years.



For Hampstead, wins in each of their final four league games propelled them into the semi-final spots in place of Reading, a run which included a stunning 5-4 win over last year’s champions Surbiton.



Having been defeated at the final four stage last year, the London-based side will be hoping to go at least one further this time round. Not only do they boast the league’s deadliest corner taker in Matt Guise Brown – with 18 of his 19 goals this season coming from the set piece – but also Harry Martin, the England international having recently won bronze on the Gold Coast.



The second semi-final pits Surbiton against Beeston at 12.45pm with both sides having swapped the top spot in the regular season at different intervals.



Following their incredible performance in last year’s final – coming from 3-0 down with 10 minutes to play to beat Wimbledon in a shoot-out – Surbiton will be hoping to repeat their heroics and secure a second successive League Finals win.



The league’s top scorers with 69 in total – 26 of which came from the stick of Scotland and GB international Alan Forsyth – have been involved in some classic games this year, including a 5-4 win over Beeston.



With a squad boasting the likes of Forsyth, Chris Grassick and Gold Coast 2018 bronze medallists Brendan Creed, James Gall, Harry Gibson and David Goodfield, they will be looking to entertain the crowds once again.



Beeston will be looking to win their first Premier Division title since 2013/14. It certainly has been a rock and roll season for The Bees, who spent much of it scoring goals for fun while battling with Surbiton at the top of the league.



Sam Ward was their talisman, notching up 14 strikes, and he will go into the weekend in the best possible form, having finished top of the goalscoring charts at the Commonwealth Games.



Fellow Gold Coast stars Ollie Willars, Mark Gleghorne and Adam Dixon will also take to the pitch alongside a host of exciting young talent including Nottingham Trent University captain Chris Proctor.



Euro Hockey League media release