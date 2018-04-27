

Pippa Hayward has been a steady influence in the Black Sticks midfield, with 158 tests to her credit. PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES



After 158 tests, Black Sticks midfielder/defender Pippa Hayward has announced her retirement from international hockey.





The 27-year-old Cantabrian has decided to quit after helping her side win a gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier this month.



Hayward, who made her debut in 2012, said she had loved her time with the national programme but was looking forward to life beyond hockey.



With just two papers remaining to complete a degree of law and arts, she will put her full focus into study before looking for employment opportunities.



"After winning a gold medal on the Gold Coast I'm still on such a high and I think that's made it a bit harder to move on, but I know I'm making the right choice and this is my time," she said.



"This gold medal is definitely one of my proudest achievements but there are so many memories I will treasure for the rest of my life.



"I want to thank the entire Black Sticks group who I have been with over the years. I have been fortunate enough to form some amazing friendships along the way. It was an absolute honour to take the field with a group of great women who are competitive, courageous and very kind.



"A huge thank you to my friends and family, especially my mum and dad (Roger and Megan), my sister Emma and brother Joshua. Their support has been remarkable and allowed me to keep playing for so long. There have been a number of very testing moments throughout my career and I honestly do not think I would have made it this far without them."





Pippa Hayward, right, embraces teammate Olivia Merry after the Black Sticks beat England in a penalty shootout at the Commonwealth Games. GETTY IMAGES



Hayward had hinted in a Stuff interview last week that retirement was looming.



To be honest, it is definitely something that comes up because you want to do other things and have a family," she said.



She also confessed she was a nervous wreck during the spine-tingling semifinal win against England on the Gold Coast, which the Black Sticks won in a penalty shootout before beating Australia in the final.



"It was awful, absolutely awful. I hated it and I couldn't even watch it. I was hiding the whole time.



"I take my hat off to the five girls [who had penalty shots] because we know what people think of us in that situation."



Hayward was a standout performer in the midfield throughout the tournament. She didn't put a foot wrong and as the week went on she become more important to the strength of coach Mark Hager's side.



She made several starts on the Gold Coast, but also came off the bench with fresh legs to make her own special impact.

Hager said Hayward's positive spirit would be missed within the squad.



"Congratulations to Pippa on her career, she has always brought some special qualities to our group and will be missed. I wish her all the best and am sure she will continue to have success in the next stage of her life."



