By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian boys’ hockey team are on a roll in the Asian Youth Olympics qualifiers in Bangkok.





They secured a place in the semi-finals after registering two convincing wins in Bangkok yesterday.



Wallace Tan’s boys thrashed Taiwan 10-0 in a Group B match in the morning at the Queen Sirikit Stadium.



Later in the afternoon, Malaysia defeated Bangladesh 7-4 to top the group with maximum points from three matches.



Malaysia, who thrashed Cambodia 23-0 on Wednesday, have two more matches to play today – against Pakistan in the morning and Singapore in the afternoon.



Against Bangladesh, Muhd Noor Firdauz Rosdi was Malaysia’s hero as he netted four goals in the seventh, 26th, 27th and 29th minutes.



Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook scored a hattrick in the 10th, 12th and 20th minutes.



Bangladesh, coached by Malaysian K. Gobinathan, scored through Mohammad Alam (third), Sawon Sarowar (11th, 14th) and Sobuj Shohanur (28th).



Wallace said he was happy with the fighting spirit shown by his players as they came back from a goal down to beat Bangladesh.



“The players already have a winning momentum and I want them to continue playing hard in the two matches tomorrow.



“The players must maintain their form to stay unbeaten in their group,” said Wallace.



There were mixed fortunes for the Malaysian girls as they were hammered 9-1 by favourites China in Group A in the morning before they bounced back to trounce Taiwan 9-0 in the afternoon.



China have booked their place in the semi-finals after three straight wins while Malaysia’s hopes of reaching the last four will depend on their match against Japan today.



Both teams have six points from three matches and Malaysia need a win over Japan to seal a place in the semis.



National coach Yahya Atan said that his girls need to play a very tactical game if they hope to beat the Japanese.



“My girls know what to expect from the Japanese team who play a physical game,” said Yahya.



The Star of Malaysia