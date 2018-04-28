Alexie Beovich







Throughout National Hockey Week we will be highlighting a number of different people who keep hockey clubs thriving.





Our next worthy nomination for the Pride of Hockey 2018 is Carlie Turnbull who has been heavily involved with Wedderburn Hockey club for the last 14 years.

"Carlie moved to Wedderburn in 2004 and started playing hockey for the Wedderburn Hockey club in 2005.



She played in the mixed competition, has been a member of the men’s team and is a current player in the Women’s team.



Since arriving at the club, Carlie's dedication to the club has been unmatched, something clearly highlighted by her achievements:



Runner up club best and fairest in 2010, 2011

Club best and fairest in 2013

Recognised as a Hockey Victoria - Hero of Hockey by the club in 2012

Coached the Underage team to a premiership in 2011 and runner up in 2012

Played in the Men’s premiership team in 2011

Coached the Under 13s team in 2009 and 2010

Coached the Under 13 and Men’s team in 2013 and 2014

Coached the Underage team in 2014

Currently coaching the women’s team

President of the club since 2006 to 2017

Competent umpire of junior and senior grades



Carlie has taken an active role in all aspects of the club both on and off the field. Outside of playing she regularly attends league, football and recreation reserve meetings on behalf of the Club.



Carlie is an enthusiastic person who encourages everyone in doing their very best and she continually strives to improve her playing skills and knowledge. She also enjoys the social aspect of the game and encourages other people to do the same.



Always contributing to the development of hockey within her community, Carlie regularly attends coaching and facility training opportunities, umpires and plays the sport we all love. Carlie sets the standard for hockey at our club.



Carlie has been willing to take on various roles and duties over a lengthy period of time and is passionate about the sport of Hockey. She is a consistent and reliable worker who encourages all members to take an active part in the club.



Off the field, Carlie and her husband Clinton run a large farming operation in the district and she is mother to Brodie and Nate."



Congratulations to Carlie and her commitment to hockey, she truly represents the Pride of Hockey.



Hockey Australia media release