By The Hockey Paper





The Sutton Coldfield under-10 teams produce a victory jump



Performance of the month must surely go to Sutton Coldfield’s under-10 girls who won a brace of local youth Championships.





The Midlands club entered two teams in the under-10 category, with both sides qualifying for the final, a Championship first.



The two budding outfits scored a combined 25 goals, without conceding, while Sutton 1 beat Sutton 2 by 3-0 in the county final.



But that was only the start of more success when the club went to Beeston HC for the Midlands under-10 Championships.



The girls’ side won all their group games to top their pool, beat hosts Beeston in a nervy semi-final 1-0 thanks to a goal-line clearance with 10 seconds to go, before beating Repton 2-0 in the final.



The side is overseen with star appeal, with Tim Beeton, husband of Olympian Jane Sixsmith, as lead coach.



Dave O’Brien, who THP featured recently as an inspirational club volunteer, and Ian Randell, chief executive of the European PGA Golf, also work as assistant coaches to Beeton.



“We have continued to train since April 2017 every week, unless weather and holidays have got in the way,” O’Brien told THP. “So most weeks the girls have put in nearly five hours of practice a week and it really has paid off.



“Our keeper Phoebe McLeish hasn’t conceded a goal all season, perhaps a new Maddie Hinch in the making!”



