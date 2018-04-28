Rachna Khaira





Punjab Education Minister OP Soni greets players after the hockey final was halted at the 63rd National School Games in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh



The boys category hockey final in the National School Games was interrupted today so that the new Punjab Education Minister, O.P. Soni, could greet the players. Astonishingly, the match was not resumed at all. Punjab beat Delhi 3-0 in the truncated match at Burlton Park here to take the title.





It was around 10:35am and around 15 minutes of play had taken place in the second half. Trailing Punjab by three goals, the Delhi players were trying their best to register their first goal of the match. It was then that an announcement was made from the dais, asking that the match be stopped.



The sudden stoppage confused the players, but then another announcement welcomed Soni to the turf. The sweating, breathless players then formed a queue to shake hands with the minister. After this, the minister was taken to the dais to address the gathering present in the stadium. The minister also extended an apology to the players from the dais, saying that he interrupted the match as he had to depart to attend an important meeting called by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at 3pm. A quick presentation ceremony was followed by a cultural show and the minister departed.



No resumption



The match, with roughly 15 minutes left to play, was not resumed at all. The officials announced the match as closed, with Punjab winning 3-0. When this correspondent inquired with Soni about the match being called off before full time, he said he was informed by the officials that the match was over. “I was told that the match was finished and Punjab had won 3-0,” said Soni.



However, when this correspondent inquired with the officials present on the dais as to who had informed the minister about the match getting over, no one could give an answer.



When asked as to why the final was stopped abruptly and not resumed, Paramjit Singh, Director Public Instructions (Secondary Education), did not offer a reply. The tournament was held under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India and was offered to Punjab for the first time.



Surprisingly, despite the presence of the Punjab Education Minister, three incumbent MLAs and other dignitaries from the sports fields, Delhi team in-charge, DP Singh, refused to accept the fact that the match was not played for full 60 minutes.



“Two halves were played for 30 minutes each and it was completed,” Singh told The Tribune.



The Tribune