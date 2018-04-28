

Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen celebrates during the Commonwealth Games. PHOTOSPORT



Black Sticks stars Stacey Michelsen and Blair Tarrant took out the top honours at the Hockey New Zealand awards dinner.





Both won their respective player of the year awards on Friday night, while Michelsen was also voted women's players' player of the year. Men's Black Sticks captain Arun Panchia took out the men's players' player award.



The awards covered the 2017 calender year, so Commonwealth Games gold medal winner and closing ceremony flagbearer Michelsen remains a strong chance to do the double again next year given her heroics on the Gold Coast.





Stacey Michelsen was named women's player of the year at the Hockey New Zealand awards. PHOTOSPORT



She captained the women's Black Sticks to their first-ever Commonwealth title when they beat Australia 4-1 in the final.



Tarrant missed the Games due to a back injury, but was honoured for his strong form in 2017.





Blair Tarrant missed the men's Black Sticks Commonwealth Games campaign due to injury, but was honoured for his play in 2017 by Hockey New Zealand. GETTY IMAGES



The other elite awards went to Central midfielder Hayden Phillips for men's under-21 player of the year and Midlands defender Frances Davies for women's under-21 player of the year.



Stuff