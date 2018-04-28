Michelsen and Tarrant take top awards
Photo: Karl Periam
Vantage Black Sticks stars Stacey Michelsen and Blair Tarrant have taken supreme honours at the annual Hockey New Zealand awards dinner.
The awards recognised high performance athletes as well as various members of the community for their outstanding contributions to hockey during the 2017 calendar year.
Vantage Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen was named Women’s Player of the Year while fellow captain Blair Tarrant took out Men’s Player of the Year.
Central midfielder Hayden Phillips won Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year while Midlands defender Frances Davies accepted Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year.
The Players’ Player of the Year was selected by other squad members to acknowledge contributions both on and off the turf, with Arun Panchia and Stacey Michelsen taking out the awards.
Along with community awards, the evening was highlighted by the acceptance presentation to Ramesh Patel who was voted in as a Life Member of Hockey New Zealand at last year’s AGM.
North Harbour’s Merv Huxford was honoured with the Pakistan Trophy to acknowledge his outstanding contribution to hockey.
LIFE MEMBERSHIP
Ramesh Patel
PAKISTAN TROPHY
Merv Huxford
HIGH PERFORMANCE AWARDS
Women’s Player of the Year – Stacey Michelsen
Men’s Player of the Year – Blair Tarrant
Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Frances Davies
Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Hayden Phillips
Women’s Players’ Player of the Year – Stacey Michelsen
Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – Arun Panchia
COMMUNITY AWARDS
Administrator of the Year – Lyndal Marshall
Volunteer of the Year – John Turner
Performance Coach of the Year – TBC
Community Coach of the Year – Cathy Baker
Community Umpire of the Year – Anton Paulin
Men’s Most Promising Umpire of the Year – Gareth Williams
Women’s Most Promising Umpire of the Year – Rachel Murphy
Men’s Umpire of the Year – Simon Taylor
Women’s Umpire of the Year – Amber Church
BRONZE SERVICE AWARDS
Lindsey Jones
SILVER SERVICE AWARDS
Buck Rogers
GOLD SERVICE AWARDS
Kathy Norman
Natasha Hey
Lee Munt
Gary Wilson
Jannette Wilson
Lorna Johnson
Alex Duley
Gavin Hawke
Colin French
