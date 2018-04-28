

Photo: Karl Periam



Vantage Black Sticks stars Stacey Michelsen and Blair Tarrant have taken supreme honours at the annual Hockey New Zealand awards dinner.





The awards recognised high performance athletes as well as various members of the community for their outstanding contributions to hockey during the 2017 calendar year.



Vantage Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen was named Women’s Player of the Year while fellow captain Blair Tarrant took out Men’s Player of the Year.



Central midfielder Hayden Phillips won Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year while Midlands defender Frances Davies accepted Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year.



The Players’ Player of the Year was selected by other squad members to acknowledge contributions both on and off the turf, with Arun Panchia and Stacey Michelsen taking out the awards.



Along with community awards, the evening was highlighted by the acceptance presentation to Ramesh Patel who was voted in as a Life Member of Hockey New Zealand at last year’s AGM.



North Harbour’s Merv Huxford was honoured with the Pakistan Trophy to acknowledge his outstanding contribution to hockey.



LIFE MEMBERSHIP

Ramesh Patel



PAKISTAN TROPHY

Merv Huxford



HIGH PERFORMANCE AWARDS

Women’s Player of the Year – Stacey Michelsen

Men’s Player of the Year – Blair Tarrant

Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Frances Davies

Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Hayden Phillips

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year – Stacey Michelsen

Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – Arun Panchia



COMMUNITY AWARDS

Administrator of the Year – Lyndal Marshall

Volunteer of the Year – John Turner

Performance Coach of the Year – TBC

Community Coach of the Year – Cathy Baker

Community Umpire of the Year – Anton Paulin

Men’s Most Promising Umpire of the Year – Gareth Williams

Women’s Most Promising Umpire of the Year – Rachel Murphy

Men’s Umpire of the Year – Simon Taylor

Women’s Umpire of the Year – Amber Church



BRONZE SERVICE AWARDS

Lindsey Jones



SILVER SERVICE AWARDS

Buck Rogers



GOLD SERVICE AWARDS

Kathy Norman

Natasha Hey

Lee Munt

Gary Wilson

Jannette Wilson

Lorna Johnson

Alex Duley

Gavin Hawke

Colin French



Hockey New Zealand Media release