The destiny of the Scottish men’s first division title will go down to the final weekend with Bromac Kelburne holding a two-point lead at the head of the table.





Kelburne are still in line for their 14th consecutive league title after seeing off Edinburgh University 3-1 at Peffermill last Saturday. The result leaves the Paisley side five points ahead of second placed Grange but with one game more played.



Despite the score line there was little between the teams in terms of possession and pressure, but a hat-trick of penalty corner conversions by Josh Cairns proved to be the catalyst that took the three points to Paisley.



Grange, though, kept their outside chances of the regular season title alive with an 8-2 win over Uddingston and, a day later, their 4-2 win over Hillhead last Sunday in a catch-up fixture reduced the margin to two points.



Although Frank Ryan opened for the Edinburgh side in the second minute, the jitters seemed to take over as it was Hillhead who reached the interval 2-1 ahead.



However, Grange dominated the second half, Luke Cranney equalised with a direct shot at a penalty corner, then James Nairn put Grange 3-2 in front with an open play strike. In the closing stages, Grange keeper Nathan Doherty saved from the spot, then Joe Waterston secured the crucial three points with a fourth goal.



Grange will now hope Uddingston can cause an upset and get a result against Kelburne and then they can take advantage when they play Inverleith later in the day.



Euro Hockey League media release