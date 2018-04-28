

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Real Club de Polo can take a big step closer to the Spanish Honor Division regular season title this weekend when they take on Club Egara on Saturday.





Their dramatic late winner over Atletic Terrassa last weekend – courtesy of a scrambled Alex Casasayas goal with four minute to go – earned a 1-0 win that ultimately put them 1-0 ahead of the three chasing sides.



With three rounds to go, another victory over one of their nearest rivals would put them on the brink of the title and a likely return to the EHL next season along with Copa del Rey champions Egara.



Second placed Club de Campo lost significant ground with a 4-1 defeat at FC Barcelona. It leaves them sharing second place on 31 points with Junior FC and Egara who shared a close-run 1-1 battle at Sant Cugat.



Both of the goals came in the final quarter of the tie with Sergi Enrique and Marc Recasens sharing the goals. It keeps both sides level on points going into the closing stages of the campaign, nine points clear of Atletic in fifth place.



Should Junior get a result at RS Tenis in Santander, they will break into the playoffs and ensure that the Spanish representation in the EHL next season will change. Atletic need at least one of the three sides above them to lose all of their remaining games to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.



Euro Hockey League media release