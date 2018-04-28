South African Senior Womens IPT B-Section Day 1
Durban
SACDA v KZNR (Pool A) 4 - 2
SACDB v KZNI (Pool A) 2 - 0
NGB v BOR (Pool A) 9 - 0
SGN v SACDA (Pool A) 2 - 1
KZNI v KZNR (Pool A) 1 - 5
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|3
|2
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|3
|3
|SACD B (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|SACD A (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|5
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|7
|Border (RSA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0