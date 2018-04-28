South African Senior Womens IPT A-Section - Day 1 & 2
Durban
Results 26 April
NW v SGW (Pool A) 7 - 1
FS v EP (Pool B) 2 - 2
SG v KZNM (Pool B) 3 - 1
WP v WPP (Pool B) 5 - 1
NG v SA21G (Pool A) 2 - 0
KZNC v MPU (Pool A) 2 - 0
Results 27 April
FS v KZNM (Pool B) 6 - 2
WP v EP (Pool B) 5 - 1
NW v MPU (Pool A) 5 - 0
SG v WPP (Pool B) 5 - 0
NG v SGW (Pool A) 3 - 0
KZNC v SA21G (Pool A) 4 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|North West (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1
|11
|6
|2
|Spar KZN Raiders (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|4
|SA U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|5
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|6
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Western Province (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|6
|2
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|3
|Free State (RSA)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|5
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|6
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|-9
|0