

Vanuatu celebrate qualifying at the men's Inter-Continental Hockey 5’s title. Photo: Hockey Australia



Australia and Vanuatu have qualified for the Youth Olympics in men's and women's hockey with a day to spare at the Oceania Qualifier in Port Moresby.





The Australian men thumped Papua New Guinea 33-0 on Friday to make it five straight wins, while Vanuatu outclassed Solomon Islands 5-2 to secure their spot in the gold medal match later today.



It was a similar story in the women's competition with Australia maintaining their unbeaten record with a 26-1 romp over hosts PNG and Vanuatu comfortable 4-1 winners against Solomon Islands.



All teams have one final round robin match this morning before the gold and bronze medal matches are held in the afternoon.



But with two Youth Olympics berths on offer in both the men's and women's events, Australia and Vanuatu have already secured their ticket to Buenos Aires in November.





The Vanuatu womens hockey team are heading to the Youth Olympics. Photo: Facebook/Vanuatu Hockey



Radio New Zealand