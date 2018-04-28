LAHORE -Pakistan's dream to move into the semi-finals of qualifying round of the Youth Olympics Hockey Competition failed to come true when Bangladesh made a grand comeback in the dying stages of the match to stanch a 3-3 draw on Friday at Bangkok, Thailand.





Pakistan were leading 3-1 with just three minutes left but Bangladesh managed to score twice to make it 3-3. Their third goal came in the last minute, said the information made available to APP here. By ensuring a draw, Bangladesh made it to the semi-finals.



After losing 1-12 to Malaysia in the morning, Pakistan needed to beat Bangladesh in their last pool match to qualify for the semi-finals.



From the other pool, India and South Korea have qualified for the semi-finals.



