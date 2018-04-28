Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Go Hockey banner

Bangladesh end Pakistan hopes to qualify for Youth Olympics

Published on Saturday, 28 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 50
View Comments

LAHORE -Pakistan's dream to move into the semi-finals of qualifying round of the Youth Olympics Hockey Competition failed to come true when Bangladesh made a grand comeback in the dying stages of the match to stanch a 3-3 draw on Friday at Bangkok, Thailand.



Pakistan were leading 3-1 with just three minutes left but Bangladesh managed to score twice to make it 3-3. Their third goal came in the last minute, said the information made available to APP here. By ensuring a draw, Bangladesh made it to the semi-finals.

After losing 1-12 to Malaysia in the morning, Pakistan needed to beat Bangladesh in their last pool match to qualify for the semi-finals.

From the other pool, India and South Korea have qualified for the semi-finals.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.