By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey girls upset fancied Japan to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Youth Olympics Games Qualifier.





Coach Yahya Atan’s team came back from two goals down to stun 2014 semi-finalists Japan 4-3 in the last Group A match at the Queen Sirikit Stadium in Bangkok yesterday.



Malaysia finished Group A runners-up with nine points from three wins and one defeat while defending champions China topped the group with four wins.



Malaysia face Group B champions India in today’s semi-finals while China meet South Korea for a place in the final.



Malaysia, who needed to beat Japan to reach the last four, were trailing 2-0 within the first two minutes through goals from Murakami Saera (1st) and Nishinaga Sora (2nd).



But Malaysia stormed back to score four goals in the space of 15 minutes through Nor Asfarina Isahyifiqa Isahhidun (10th), Siti Zulaika Hussin (16th), Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor (22nd) and Elizabeth Epui Anak Martin (25th) to take a 4-2 lead.



Japan narrowed the gap in the 28th minute through Murakami but Malaysia hung on to win.



Yahya praised his girls for their tremendous fighting spirit against Japan.



“They showed commitment and proved that nothing was impossible. They fought hard for every ball to score the goals,” said Yahya.



Malaysia are just one game away from qualifying for the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Oct 6-18.



The Malaysian boys squad maintained a 100% record in Group B by winning all five matches to top the group.



They thrashed Pakistan 12-1 before outplaying Singapore 7-1 and will face Group A runners-up South Korea today.



Skipper Muhd Amirul Hamizan Azhar said: “We have to play a cautious game as the Koreans never give up until the last second of the match.”



The Star of Malaysia